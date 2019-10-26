First Merchants Corp Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. First Merchants Corp owned 0.05% of Omnicell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,764,000 after buying an additional 344,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,352,000 after buying an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,554,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell by 79.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,072,000 after buying an additional 346,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Omnicell by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $71.00 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,684,076.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $448,187.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,402.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,010 shares of company stock worth $3,064,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

