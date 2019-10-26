First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Merchants from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded First Merchants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Merchants has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of FRME traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,790. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $111.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephan Fluhler sold 3,873 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $150,969.54. Also, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 7,300 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $277,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 134 shares of company stock valued at $4,981 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $68,526,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Merchants in the second quarter valued at about $20,495,000. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in First Merchants by 166.5% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 665,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 416,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Merchants by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,490,000 after purchasing an additional 258,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Merchants by 79.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 505,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 223,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

