First Quadrant L P CA Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 44,976 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 10,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.46 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

