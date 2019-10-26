First Quadrant L P CA Raises Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,393 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 97.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.98.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 12 month low of $66.53 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares in the company, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,945 shares of company stock valued at $45,209,893. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

