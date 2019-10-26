First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Roth Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

FSLR stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,339,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. First Solar has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $500,846.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,768.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $2,147,838.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,665 shares of company stock worth $4,068,284 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

