First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $15.50. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $16.73 million during the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 733,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 581,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial during the second quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

