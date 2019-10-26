FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Wedbush

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FCFS. JMP Securities downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $85.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.76 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $254,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,747,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

