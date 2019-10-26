FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a $95.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSV. TD Securities lowered their price target on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut FirstService from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $88.96. The company had a trading volume of 87,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.01. FirstService has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $111.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $672.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSV. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in FirstService by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. BB&T Corp acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

