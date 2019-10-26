Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 10,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 target price on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.07.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,602,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,554. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

