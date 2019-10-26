Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.33 Million

Brokerages expect that Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) will report sales of $346.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $343.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $351.40 million. Fitbit posted sales of $393.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fitbit.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.59 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. Fitbit’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

FIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $5.80 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.31. 4,751,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,109. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fitbit has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

