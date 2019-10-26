Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 5.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) shares shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $22.81, 295,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 454,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.

Several research firms have commented on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.88.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

