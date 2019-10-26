Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pattern Energy Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,549,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,208,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,451,000 after purchasing an additional 414,175 shares during the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,574,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 15,110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 181,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 180,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pattern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGI opened at $27.74 on Friday. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Pattern Energy Group from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Pattern Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

