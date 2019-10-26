Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12,541.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,534,000 after buying an additional 1,645,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $22,520,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,989,000. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 468,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $39.00 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

