Flowers Foods’ (FLO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLO. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $975.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.66 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

