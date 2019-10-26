FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 79,000 Shares of Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) by 658.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Pyxus International worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYX. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 659,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after purchasing an additional 60,179 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pyxus International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Pyxus International from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PYX opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Pyxus International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.69.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.50 million. Pyxus International had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.39%.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

