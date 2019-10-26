FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $561,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 283.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NYSE:KO opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,306,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,937.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, with a total value of $27,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

