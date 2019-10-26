FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 102,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000. Tallgrass Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 45.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGE stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.14. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $211.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.65%. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 170.08%.

TGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tallgrass Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Tallgrass Energy Company Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

