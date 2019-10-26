FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $412,000 in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Twilio by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of TWLO opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. Twilio Inc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $242,061.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $122.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,830 shares of company stock worth $19,561,905. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.