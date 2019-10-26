FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $731,000 Position in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvey Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 114,288 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,988 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IOTS. Northland Securities lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $8.67 on Friday. Adesto Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $243.57 million, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $30.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $91,340.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,980 shares of company stock worth $398,061 in the last 90 days. 12.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

