Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 6.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F)’s stock price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.60, 121,058,669 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 276% from the average session volume of 32,235,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ford Motor to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $767,550 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 234.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,187,024 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $196,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 151.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

