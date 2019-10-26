FormulaFolio Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lowered its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABIOMED by 100.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $39,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ABIOMED by 484.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

In other news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total transaction of $1,669,674.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,635.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $182.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.02 and a 1 year high of $427.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

