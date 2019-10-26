Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87, Briefing.com reports. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive updated its Q4 guidance to $0.96-1.01 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.42-3.47 EPS.

NYSE:FTV traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.36. 3,871,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,387. Fortive has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $86.00 price objective on Fortive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

