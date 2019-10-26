Fortive Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,203 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,156% compared to the average volume of 142 call options.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,435,332.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,060.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,346,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,356,000 after acquiring an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 23,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,906,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,862 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,509,000 after acquiring an additional 171,237 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,232,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 287,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,873,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,702,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTV opened at $68.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

