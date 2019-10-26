Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.31 million.

Shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 1,455,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.07.

In related news, CEO C Christopher Gaut acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,466,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $4.25 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forum Energy Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

