Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 228.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,033,000 after purchasing an additional 970,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 140.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,169,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,826,000 after purchasing an additional 683,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after purchasing an additional 324,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 7,255.7% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after purchasing an additional 282,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.19. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $77.18.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PACCAR from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

