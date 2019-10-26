Foster & Motley Inc. Has $596,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 263,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 93.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,076.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 2.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOX. BidaskClub cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

