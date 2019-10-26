Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 1,098.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $459.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

OUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Outfront Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.