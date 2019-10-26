Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of International Paper by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 307,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 181,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

IP opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.