Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a specialty distributor of wallboard and suspended ceiling systems primarily in U.S. and Canada. The Company’s segments include Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. Specialty building products segment distributes wallboard and accessories, metal framing, suspended ceiling systems and other products. Mechanical insulation segment includes insulation solutions for pipes and mechanical systems. Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is based in Tustin, California. “

Get Foundation Building Materials alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Foundation Building Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of FBM stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. 290,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Foundation Building Materials has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $803.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 4,750,000 shares of Foundation Building Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $77,330,000.00. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 119,156 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 13.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 59.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 36,647 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Read More: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foundation Building Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foundation Building Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.