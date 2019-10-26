Foundry Partners LLC Buys 24,523 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 219,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 410,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $379.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz purchased 107,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

