Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 230,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 1,637.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 23.2% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 49.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the second quarter valued at about $528,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In related news, Director Peter R. Sachse purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $151,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,390 shares in the company, valued at $225,487.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of CTRN opened at $18.27 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $182.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.