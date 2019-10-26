Foundry Partners LLC Sells 16,562 Shares of Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,562 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBNC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.00. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $18.46.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.55 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

