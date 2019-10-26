FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,768. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roland A. Hernandez bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

