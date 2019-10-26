Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE FC opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after buying an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after buying an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 335,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

