Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.59, 32,776,305 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 21,298,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 114,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 676,516 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,321,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,550 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

