Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $50.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Frontdoor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Frontdoor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Frontdoor by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Frontdoor stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15. Frontdoor has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $53.29.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.