FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Stock Price Up 8.2% on Earnings Beat

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) rose 8.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $118.23 and last traded at $117.03, approximately 482,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 267,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.66. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $593.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 4,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 7,458 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $798,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,293.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,929. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at about $3,774,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 243.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

