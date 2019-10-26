FunFair Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Ethfinex, ABCC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, FunFair has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market cap of $22.28 million and approximately $634,884.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FunFair Profile

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Gate.io, C2CX, LATOKEN, Vebitcoin, ABCC, IDEX, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

