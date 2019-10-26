FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Tenaris SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

