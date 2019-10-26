FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Biogen Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $33.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $31.55. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $29.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Leerink Swann raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $288.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.88. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

