FY2019 Earnings Forecast for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Issued By William Blair

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HSTM. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

HSTM stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $905.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.45.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.91 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HealthStream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in HealthStream by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 64,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

