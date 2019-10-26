FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $6.48 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.14. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

