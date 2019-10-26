FY2019 EPS Estimates for Bank of Commerce Holdings Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOCH)

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Commerce’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

In related news, Director Joseph Gibson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $29,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,117.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOCH. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Bank of Commerce by 443.1% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,102 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 11,278 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Commerce by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

