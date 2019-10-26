FY2019 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GBCI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.17. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 286,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 63,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.