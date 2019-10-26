FY2020 Earnings Forecast for First Financial Bankshares Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Bankshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

FFIN opened at $34.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 223.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.