G4S (LON:GFS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.80

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $199.80 and traded as high as $211.80. G4S shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 4,031,319 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of G4S from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of G4S to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.50 ($2.91).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 192.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

