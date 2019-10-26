Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) shot up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.27, 397,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 337,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $242.47 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $63,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 790,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 36,519 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after buying an additional 1,449,610 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

