Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $43.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.33. 460,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,668. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.33). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $289.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk purchased 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $187,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 255.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 284,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,461,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

