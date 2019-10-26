GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €24.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on G1A. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.24 ($29.35).

Shares of ETR G1A traded up €0.64 ($0.74) during trading on Friday, hitting €27.69 ($32.20). The company had a trading volume of 525,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €27.92 ($32.47). The business’s 50-day moving average is €25.76 and its 200 day moving average is €24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

