General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 149,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in General Electric by 19.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,903,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after buying an additional 309,755 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in General Electric by 32.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 136,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,725 shares during the period. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 56.9% during the second quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in General Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,758,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,460,000 after buying an additional 64,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $9.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

